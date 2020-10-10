Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are former Bigg Boss contestants. The duo had participated in the twelfth season of the controversial reality TV show. Back then on the show, they were indeed one of the most popular pairs and even after it, the duo manages to grab limelight with their unusual social media posts. Recently, Jasleen has shared a series of pictures, and they were not any regular photographs, but wedding pics with Anup Jalota. Dressed as bride and groom, fans were in for a surprise to see the former Bigg Boss contestants in such an avatar and wanted to know what the truth is. Bigg Boss 12’s Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Wedding’ Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!

While many started showering Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu with congratulatory messages, some guessed that it could be from the sets of their upcoming film titled Vo Meri Student Hai. However, netizens wanted either of them to give a clarification on those viral wedding pictures. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Anup Jalota has finally cleared the air about the viral wedding pic with Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant Jasleen Matharu.

Anup Jalota was quoted as saying, “It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Vo Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way.” Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota Come Together for a Movie Vo Meri Student Hai.

Anup Jalota And Jasleen Matharu Viral Wedding Pics

Vo Meri Student Hai is written and helmed by Kesar Matharu. This upcoming film revolves around the much-talked relationship between Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who were known as the ‘vichitra jodi’ of the season.

