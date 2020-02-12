Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Claims Shehnaaz Gill's Makeup Artist Told Her To Start A Love Angle With Sidharth Shukla, She Hits Back At Him

Asim feels Shehnaaz and Sidharth's love story on Bigg Boss 13 is staged (picture credit - Instagram)

Two people suddenly falling in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss house is not something novel. It's a road that is often taken to make sure that those two contestants add some spice to the show and in turn get far ahead in the game. This year, on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the lovebirds of the house. Their equation has seen a lot of ups and downs, as we all have seen so far. There was a point when Shehnaaz was very evidently in love with Sidharth, who also sort off confessed his feelings for her one day. But then Shehnaaz's love turned into an obsession. So much that even host Salman Khan warned Sidharth and asked him to be careful. Things really changed between them after that, something which was also pointed out by one of the journalists during a mock press conference that was held inside the Bigg Boss house recently.

While we are still confused about the equation between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, their co-contestant, Asim Riaz feels it's staged. On the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim made a shocking confession as he said that Paras Chhabra once told him that Shehnaaz's makeup artist suggested her to start a love story with Sidharth before she entered the house. Bigg Boss 13: 'F*ck Off,' Tells Sidharth Shukla To Arti Singh During An Ugly Fight Between The Two.

Needless to say, Shehnaz and Sidharth were both shocked after hearing this. However, Paras was quick to clear things as he said that Shehnaz didn’t name any person. Shehnaz also clarified and told that her makeup artist had told her that if she likes somebody in the house, she should give it a shot rather than controlling her emotions. Shehnaaz added that Asim is just making these stories up. So, Shehnaaz's feelings for Sidharth are not fake, even though it's evident that Sidharth doesn't feel anything romantically about her.