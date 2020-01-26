Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 Preview: Vikas, Kashmera, Himanshi To Enter Soon and Paras Challenges Asim That He Will Win The Show (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As expected Sunday's (January 26) episode of Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be the best one till now and the credit goes to team Street Dancer 3D. Right from Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dancing on Garmi song to Rashami Desai singing Illegal Weapon in Gujarati, what a fun-filled episode it was. Also, Shefali Jariwala becomes the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. All that being said, and going by the precap, the upcoming week of the reality series is going to be quite a kick-ass one as the family members of a few inmates will be seen entering the show to stay with the contestants. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Pyaar Himanshi Khurana All Set To Re-Enter The Show As His Family (Deets Inside).

First things first, we get to see Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah for Arti Singh, Shehnaaz's brother and Himanshi Khurana for Asim Riaz to enter the ghar and support them. Yes, as per the preview, the family week is here and these are the celebs who will be seen on BB 13 soon. Having said that, another part of the precap shows a fight between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. It will so happen that Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz will be shamed and their discussion about nominating Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be shown on TV to all the inmates. This manipulation will irk Chhabra and he will be seen yelling at the two saying that he will win this show and crush their egos. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s 'Close' Friend Himanshi Khurana All Set to Re-Enter the House?

Check Out The Preview Below:

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed the celebs who are entering the house soon will be seen playing some twisted tasks with the housemates. And also, with Himanshi Khurana's re-entry on the show, will Asim and she make their love official? Well, calm down, as we need to wait for the upcoming episodes to know the answer to these questions. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13!