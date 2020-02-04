Asim is asked if he has a girlfriend outside the house. He says that they broke up before the show but since it was not an ugly break up, he still talked to his ex-girlfriend. "We are just friends," he says. Paras is asked about Akanksha, when she had so many opinions on Rashami and Arhaan. Paras says he has no idea if Akanksha is paying for him or not. Paras says that if she is doing it for him then why is she flaunting. Paras adds that their relationship had already almost ended with Aakanksha before the show. They will talk after the show. Rashami is asked if she keeps her friendship with Sidharth at her convenience. She denies. Sidharth is also asked the same question. "Right now we are co-existing," he says, adding that he will behave with her how she behaves with him. Paras and Mahire are asked of they will be friends after BB. They say yes. Mahira says that she hates it when people say she is there because of Paras. She adds that she is there because of herself and she just decided to take Paras' company. "If Paras was not there, I would have been with someone else," she says. Rashami is asked about her relationship status, and she says that she cannot give an answer and she needs more clarification. She later adds that she doesn't see a romantic future, without taking Arhaan's name. Contestants enter the garden area where the members of the media are seated. It is a press conference. Bigg Boss says that this is the most number of journalists to ever attend a BB press conference. A journo asks Sidharth what changes he has felt in himself. Sidharth says that he is exactly like this outside the house also and has remained the same. Rashami is also asked the same question. She says that she has never lived with so many kinds of minds in her life. She adds that she has realised that she is mentally very strong. It is announced that Sidharth's interim captaincy has come to an end, and since the captaincy task was not completed last time, there will be no new captain in the house. Bigg Boss also announces that the contestants should get ready for a new task. Paras comes to calm down Mahira. The two fake fight this time. They make up. Mahira says she will not talk to him after Bigg Boss. Paras asks her then what will se do with a sly smile. Mahira Sharma is kneading the flour into a dough. A small argument makes Mahira walk out and she says that Paras can do the kitchen work. The argument continues between them and gets even more intense. Mahira flips a chair. "Jitna pamper karo utna sar pe chadhte hain," Paras says. Later, Mahira goes to make amends with Paras. But he is no mood to listen and asks her to leave. Mahira says that she hates it when he says, 'Chal, Chal.' Paras tells her, "Chal" again. Mahira tries to hug him and he pushes her away. "I am not here to take your attitude," Paras tells Mahira and starts screaming on her. Arti tries to mediate between them. Mahira starts crying. Arti Singh is wearing a face pack and looking very horrifying. She sneaks up on Shehnaaz, with help from Paras, Mahira and Sidharth and scares her. Arti also scares Asim. Shehnaaz starts crying because she gets so scared. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are talking to each other in the evening. Sidharth tells her if she knows she is beautiful why does she want to hear it from others. Shehnaaz says that she likes compliments. Sidharth asks why does she reacts when people call her flipper or other things. Sana says that she only reacts when the topic is about him. Sid says that her life was going well before she met him. "Main nahi reh sakti apne bandon ke bina," Shehnaaz tells Sid. Sidharth tells Shehnaaz to never harm herself. He adds that he has lost a friend to this. Sid asks Shehnaaz to promise him that she'll call him if she ever needed help, even if they are not on talking terms anymore. Later, Sid and Shehnaaz talk about how they will converse if they met 10 years later. Shehnaaz says that she has kids now. And that she was married to Kartik Aaryan but called it off because of Sara Ali Khan. She adds that she was also married to Gautam Gulati and she had kids with him who are in a special home. She says that she also had a kid with Sidharth whom she has sent to boarding school.

We have a brand new episode of Bigg Boss 13 at our hands. After a very long time, the celebrity contestants of the reality show will meet the people who are their friends and worst-enemies at the same time. A few journalists have entered the house for a media interaction. The promos of the new episode have already shown us how the journos will grill Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill with their teekhe words. The promo also showed us how Shehnaaz walked out of the press con, but we exclusively told you that the promos were misleading. The reason behind Shehnaaz getting up and walking out is something very different than what it seems.

Shehnaaz will be asked about how her flippant behaviour. Sidharth will be asked if he has distanced himself from Shehnaaz because Salman said she is falling for the contestant for real. We'd get the answers to a lot of questions today.