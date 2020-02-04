Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Go the Aashiqui 2 Way, Share a Romantic Moment Under the Jacket (Watch Video)

Aashiqui 2 Poster, Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day and in just two weeks, a winner will be crowned. While there is still time for the finale, the contestants in the controversial house are currently leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight. From fights to love, the inmates have shown fans everything possible. Also, out of all the boys in the house, the most popular one is without a doubt Sidharth Shukla. Well, we all know that Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love is the talk of the town, but of late the lad is also linked with Arti Singh. EXCLUSIVE! Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Bigg Boss 13 Media Interaction Because She Had To Pee.

While Sid and Arti have always given this close friend vibes on the show, it was the Malang actors on yesterday's (February 3) episode who made sure Shukla and Singh have a romantic moment. Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu had made their presence felt on Bigg Boss 13 with an aim to promote their upcoming flick. Coming to the point, it was Aditya who crooned the title track of Aashiqui 2 wherein Sid and Arti recreated the romantic jacket scene from the song. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Marries Himanshi Khurrana As Rashami Desai Watches And We Are ROFL (View Pic).

He must be a magician, because every time i look at him everyone else disappears☆ Only hashtag i follow #SidharthShukla Meri aashiqui ab tum hi ho @sidharth_shukla ♡#RightChoiceSid #BB13 pic.twitter.com/7C0nN5V8qX — ♥️ (@AnjieGarg) February 3, 2020

The interesting part about this was that #SidArti remained under the jacket till the end of the song and Shukla even acted as if he has kissed Arti from the time the jacket was removed. Funny and how! Meanwhile, going by a few reports online, it's Mahira Sharma who will be saying goodbye to the show in the mid-week elimination. Stay tuned!