Bigg Boss 13: Fans Miss Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Trend '#WeMissRaSim' On Twitter (View Tweets)

While it can be safely said that the Bigg Boss 13 house was a fighting ring all through the season from the beginning to end, it also saw some very unlikely bonds forge and relationships form. While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla found each other to rely on, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the poster children for friendship, Rashami Desai lost boyfriend Arhaan Khan but found best friends for life in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla Opens Up On His Current Equation With BB13 Co-Contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Says 'I Am Sure We Will Have Fun Whenever We Meet'.

And it looks like fans of the show are missing Asim and Rashami and their bonding. They started the trend '#WeMissRaSim' on Twitter and soon it became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Talks About Her Rumoured Relationship with Asim Riaz's Brother Umar.

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

Rashami and Asim's Connect like Monica and Joey's:

Nowadays Asim and Rashami might have different priorities in their life but this bond was pure ❤️ They shared the same bond as Joey and Monica shared in #Friends ! And yes #WeMissRasim @imrealasim @TheRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/yOYIwd1LBF — Rahul kundra🥴 (@Rahul_Kundra77) March 15, 2020

When Asim Stood By Rashami In The 'Aisi Ladki' Fight:

Rashami Discovered Asim's True Potential:

Rashmi was the first one who told Asim:- "Asim tu Wazir Hai". #WeMissRaSim — Yash Shukla (#AsimSquad) (@YashasviShukla7) March 15, 2020

The RaSim Bond Compared to Rohan and Lopamudra:

The two most genuine friendship i like in Bigboss ever...Their last hug❤ - RaSim - RoPa#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/bBsRDxFzis — 💞 Kamna Gupta 💞 (@kamnagupta92) March 15, 2020

The Fun That RaSim Had:

"It never gets boring with your friends around"#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/pcLAibu14O — Sanjeeta Lama 🇳🇵💕💕 (@Sangita68035836) March 15, 2020

Rashami The Perfect Support System:

The way @TheRashamiDesai holding @imrealasim hand during this fight only true friend can protect u like this #WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/lQcybvfLaJ — KK❤ (@katara112krish) March 15, 2020

RaSim's Post Bigg Boss Statements:

After BB Rashami: Asim is more like family Asim: I earned a true friend during my journey Rashami That's why I love them #WeMissRaSim — KK❤ (@katara112krish) March 15, 2020

Zindagi Jhandwa Phir Bhi Ghamandwa:

The Makers of BB13 made their life miserable through the season but their optimistic attitude always said "zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa" And today both our rocking in their respective careers. Proud of your never say die attitude RaSim.#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/C8tO0tyspf — Leora Sinha 👉 (@leorasinha) March 15, 2020

The Sacred Bond:

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” ...#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/fWhM9wE89D — Rashami_Mittu (@rashami_mittu) March 15, 2020

If Asim's Looks Could Kill:

One of my favorite secene when asim was fighting for rashami's captaincy and got punishment for that....at the end the way rashami hugged asim...as if koi toh apna hain iss ghar main#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/EgEUqZyJlF — Rashami Fan (@Rashami34106922) March 15, 2020

Asim and Rashami would usually fight with each other over chai or rotis during the initial stages of the show when the duo belonged to two separate teams. However, eventually, when groups in the house began tp disperse into their own, Asim and Rashami came together and stood by one another till the very end, forging a bond of friendship like never before.