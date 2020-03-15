Bigg Boss 13: Fans Miss Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Trend '#WeMissRaSim' On Twitter (View Tweets)
While it can be safely said that the Bigg Boss 13 house was a fighting ring all through the season from the beginning to end, it also saw some very unlikely bonds forge and relationships form. While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla found each other to rely on, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the poster children for friendship, Rashami Desai lost boyfriend Arhaan Khan but found best friends for life in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla Opens Up On His Current Equation With BB13 Co-Contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Says 'I Am Sure We Will Have Fun Whenever We Meet'.

And it looks like fans of the show are missing Asim and Rashami and their bonding. They started the trend '#WeMissRaSim' on Twitter and soon it became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Talks About Her Rumoured Relationship with Asim Riaz's Brother Umar.

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

Rashami and Asim's Connect like Monica and Joey's:

When Asim Stood By Rashami In The 'Aisi Ladki' Fight:

Rashami Discovered Asim's True Potential:

The RaSim Bond Compared to Rohan and Lopamudra:

The Fun That RaSim Had:

Rashami The Perfect Support System:

RaSim's Post Bigg Boss Statements:

Zindagi Jhandwa Phir Bhi Ghamandwa:

The Sacred Bond:

If Asim's Looks Could Kill:

Asim and Rashami would usually fight with each other over chai or rotis during the initial stages of the show when the duo belonged to two separate teams. However, eventually, when groups in the house began tp disperse into their own, Asim and Rashami came together and stood by one another till the very end, forging a bond of friendship like never before.