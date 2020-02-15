Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Gaffe, Says Donald Trump Is From Germany, While Arti Singh Misidentifies Manmohan Singh

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 ended on February 15, 2020. The season was the longest-running and most successful one so far. The Grand Finale of the show was an interesting affair. Salman Khan danced to a medley of his songs like Jaanam Samjha Karo, Swag Se Swagat and others. Sunil Grover did an impression of Amitabh Bachchan and made everyone laugh. There were so many funny moments on the show that there can be a list. Right now, we are going to talk about a gaffe that Bigg Boss finalist Arti Singh made. The Waaris actress misidentified former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Seeing And Talking To Her Mom After Almost 1.5 Years.

Sunil Grover was impersonating Manmohan Singh when Arti called him Manmohan Desai. In case you did not know, Manmohan Desai was a popular producer and director, who made movies like Amar Akbar Anthony and Dharam Veer.

The correction came from the most unexpected place. Shehnaaz Gill corrected her, surprising everyone around her. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla Turns Into A Punjabi Munda for Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill (Watch Video).

But Shehnaaz's happiness did not last long. She was the next to make a gaffe. When she was asked to identify POTUS Donald Trump. She asked Sidharth Shukla to answer the question and, yet, got it wrong. She said, "He is Donald Trump from Germany." Sidharth corrected her. She, then said, "I mean from America, California." Everyone laughed.