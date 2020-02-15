Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Seeing And Talking To Her Mom After Almost 1.5 Years

Rashami and Rasila Desai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Right now, the entire nation is glued to only one thing and it's Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. The top six contestants (Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill) are locked inside the house and anytime the winner will be announced. But before the same, host Salman Khan gave a surprise to all the inmates and introduced them to their families who are all decked up and waiting for the final result. During the same process, when Salman introduced Rashami and her mother, Rasila Desai, we saw the TV bahu in tears. The situation got so emotional that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress could not control her asu and started sobbing. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: From Being Tolerant to Emotional, 6 Reasons Why the ‘Soul Baring’ Rashami Desai Deserves to Win the Show.

While we saw Rasila all calm and composed, Rashami broke down and asked her mother, 'how is she' (kem che) in Gujarati. When the host asked the Bigg Boss contestant, Rashami on why is she sobbing this much? She answered it by saying that she and her mother have met and are talking after almost 1.5 years. FYI, the TV actress and her maa were not on talking terms as the latter was not happy with Rashami's love with Arhaan Khan. Amidst the conversation, her mother was also seen saying that she is always proud of her. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla Turns Into A Punjabi Munda for Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill (Watch Video).

See Here:

Meanwhile, Rashami's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has seen loads of ups and downs. From her ugly spat with Sidharth Shukla to Arhaan Khan's big revelation, the girl has surely come out as a strong contestant. Also, if reports are to be believed then in top 2 it's going to be Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Stay tuned!