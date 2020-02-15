Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla Turns Into A Punjabi Munda for Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's the night all Bigg Boss fans were waiting for, as one contestant today will finally take the trophy home. But before the big announcement, the makers of the controversial series have made sure that there is loads of entertainment on the grand finale. Be it the premiere night of Bigg Boss 13 or the finale, the drama will never stop here it seems. While yesterday, we told you how Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla will dance to 'Ang Laga De' and Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz will also shake their booty on a song, but what we missed was SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill). And here's what to expect from the two. Bigg Boss 13 Winner is Asim Riaz Says LatestLY Poll; Beats Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill (Result Inside).

As a promo shared by Colors, we see Shehnaaz Gill complaining to Arti Singh that Shukla is not giving her any attention. But then, the muscular lad comes in an altogether different avatar and stuns Shehnaaz. Well, Gill will get the shock of her life, as Sid turns into a Punjabi munda. SidNaaz will then dance to 'Hauli Hauli' number from De De Pyaar De. The two seem to be the happiest here and it's probably the last time we are seeing them together this jolly. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's 10 Funniest Moments, From Talking With a Crow to Seducing an Umbrella (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Video Below:

We cannot wait to witness Shehnaaz and Sidharth's dance. Meanwhile, if online trends are anything to go by then it's going to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the top two fighting it out for the trophy. This is also kind of expected owing to the millions of fans supporting the two. Stay tuned to LatestLY!