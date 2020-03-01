Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma As Groom and Bride for a Music Video Is Dreamy and how (View Pics)

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is surely known for it's over the top fights, but at the same time, it also is very much famous for its long-lasting bonds. This season the show saw many such close equations. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Asim Riaz to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, fans loved their best friends forever flash on the reality show. Now, even after BB 13 is over, the contestants are still creating buzz and the latest one to do the same is Pahira (Paras-Chhabra), as fans call them. The news is that the two have united for a music video (as reported by TOI) and the photos from the same are all things dreamy. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Lends a Helping Hand to Mahira Sharma, Fixes and Pulls the Strap of Her Dress to Adjust the Sleeves (Watch Video).

The two recently teased fans with a series of pictures from their shoot. While Mahira and Paras did not reveal much about the music video, they did exclaim that something exciting is coming up soon. In the photos, Pahira can be seen looking cute dressed as a wedding couple. Mahira can be seen donning sheer wedding dress with long trail whereas Paras looks handsome in a black suit. From getting cosy to goofy, the photos show all the sides of the BFFs. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra's Skull, Says He Is Her 'Raaste Ka Kaanta' To Win The Trophy (Watch Video).

Scroll Through The Pictures Below:

Did you like Pahira's new photoshoot pics? Recently, Paras' ex-flame Akanksha Puri had accused Mahira of intentionally attracting Chhabra towards her. To which while talking about her bond with Paras, Mahira told TOI, “I always felt very comfortable with him and he never gave me any wrong vibes. I considered him as my family, but I always stopped him. I even kissed Shefali and Rashami and they also kissed me back but nobody made an issue out of it as they girls.” Stay tuned!