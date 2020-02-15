Bigg Boss 13: Prize Money Comes Down From 50 Lakh to 40 Lakh After Paras Chhabra Chooses to Walk Out With 10 Lakh Rupees

Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's grand finale is currently entertaining the viewers. After spending a gruelling 140 weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, the grand finale has been nothing but dhamakedaar, and why not, considering what an amazing season it has been. It can be recalled that a low on TRP season, turned to be a season with top rating towards the end. Also, Bigg Boss 13 was the only season that got an extension and went on for 5 months. The season's latest episode saw Mahira Sharma get evicted from the show in mid-night evictions. The top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 13 were Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. And Paras Chhabra made a wise choice by bowing out of the show. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show, Misses The Chance To Make Her Place In Top 5.

Every season of Bigg Boss sees the makers give lalach of money to the top contestants of the show and give one of them a chance to take home a part of the prize money and leave the competition. And this time around, the contestant to choose prize money overtaking the risk to move forward in the game. And this time around, Paras Chhabra took the very calculated decision to not risk moving forward in the game. Paras Chhabra chose to take home Rs 10 Lakh out of the prize money. It was earlier reported in India Today that the prize money had been doubled from 50 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore, but host Salman Khan announced that the prize money was the same as last year - 50 Lakh. After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to Look Out for Life-Partner on a New Reality TV Show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

Watch Paras Chhabra's Journey In The BB13 House:

Bigg Boss 12's prize money was Rs 50 Lakh out of which Deepak Thakur took homeRs 20 Lakh. And with Paras taking away Rs 10 Lakh, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will take home Rs 40 Lakh as the winning amount, along with a glittering trophy.