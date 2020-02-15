Bigg Boss 13: Prize Money Comes Down From Rs 1 Crore to 90 Lakh After Paras Chhabra Chooses to Walk Out With 10 Lakh Rupees

Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's grand finale will take place on February 15, 2020 and from what the promos suggest, it will be a dhamakedaar finale, considering what an amazing season it has been. It can be recalled that a low on TRP season, turned to be a season with top rating towards the end. Also, Bigg Boss 13 was the only season that got an extension and went on for 5 months. The season's latest episode saw Mahira Sharma get evicted from the show in mid-night evictions. And the current top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. And soon enough, Paras Chhabra will bow out of the show. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show, Misses The Chance To Make Her Place In Top 5.

Every season of Bigg Boss sees the makers give lalach of money to the top contestants of the show and give one of them a chance to take home a part of the prize money and leave the competition. And this time around, the contestant to choose prize money overtaking the risk to move forward in the game. And this time around, Paras Chhabra will has taken the decision to not risk moving forward in the game. Paras Chhabra chose to take home Rs 10 Lakh out of the prize money, which by the way, has now been doubled from last season. After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to Look Out for Life-Partner on a New Reality TV Show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

Watch Paras Chhabra's Journey In The BB13 House:

Bigg Boss 12's prize money was Rs 50 Lakh and the on-going season's prize money has been doubled to a staggering Rs 1 Crore. But now, with Paras taking away Rs 10 Lakh, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will take home Rs 90 Lakh as the winning amount, along with a glittering trophy.