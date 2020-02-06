Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla's Immunity Task To Take Place At Oberoi Mall, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh's Fate Unknown (Deets INSIDE)

Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Voot)

Rashami Desai recently became the third member of the elite club alongside Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In fact, after the contestants' interaction with the media, Bigg Boss conferred them with the special power to choose another contestant as the elite club member and by a majority, they picked Rashami Desai. However, Sidharth, Asim and Rashami's immunity was of no use when Bigg Boss nominated everyone in the last week of the show. Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Angry Paras Chhabra Ruins Immunity Task For Shehnaaz Gill And Arti Singh.

Bigg Boss then announced an immunity task for Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill where they had to stay put in igloos and whosoever will stay in for the longest time, will win immunity for the week. Elite Club members were to not take part in the task. However, that task also went for a complete toss.

The elite club members will be getting a special task for winning their immunity. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will be taken to the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and will interact with fans. And the contestant with the most number of votes from amongst the trio will get direct entry into the finale. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wins the Elite Club Membership; Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan and Others Congratulate Her.

As for the immunity task inside the house, sanchalak Rashami Desai ousted Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma after Shehnaaz pointed out that both of them had their hands out. Calling Rashami an unfair sanchalak, Paras and Mahira go all out and decide that they too will torture Arti and Shehnaaz. However, when they don't step out, Paras takes off the igloos and damages the task property.

While Paras and Mahira have been declared out by sanchalak and Bigg Boss, Arti and Shehnaaz had to step out because of Paras having destroyed their igloos. Well, it begs to be seen if Bigg Boss will disqualify the entire task or if he will punish Paras for his unruly behaviour.