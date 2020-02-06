Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wins the Elite Club Membership; Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan and Others Congratulate Her

Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Shefali Bagga, Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestants were recently grilled by a bunch of reporters inside the house. From Rashami Desai making it official on national TV that she sees 'no future' with beau Arhaan Khan to Shehnaaz Gill justifying the flipper tag, media personnel went all controversial. After the same session, Bigg Boss asked the reporters to pick one favourite among the contestants wherein it was Rashami Desai who received the most number of votes which led her to become the member of the elite club. Desai is the third contestant to be the part of the club, followed by Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Screamed and Yelled at Housemates for Their Wrongdoings on the Reality Show

Right from the time Rashami Desai got declared as the winner, Twitter started pouring in congratulatory messages for her. Not just tweeple, even Desai's fellows from the fraternity like Ankita Lokhande, Debina Bonnerjee, Shefali Bagga and Gauahar Khan among others praised the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. Taking to their social media accounts, these babes shared their joy on Rashami Desai’s win. Check out the posts below: Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Feels People Should Stop Watching The Show So That The Makers Are Forced To Change The Format.

Gauahar Khan:

It’s amazing how questions were so harsh for the majority the contestants, barring ............ u know who !!! Rashmi n shehnaz killed it with their answers !!!! Bravo !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 5, 2020

Shefali Bagga:

#RashmiDesai samjhati bohot acha hai.She is actually very sensible amongst all.Pehle usne #ShehnaazGiII ko sahi samjhaya about #SidharthShukIa &their bond #SidNaaz Then #ParasChhabra ko bhi about Akanksha&took a correct stand for her about her relationship though late #BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 5, 2020

Happy to know that #RashamiDesai is the next elite club member #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 5, 2020

Debina:

And The Last One Is Rashami's BFF, Ankita Lokhande:

(Photo Credits: Screengrab from Ankita's Instagram)

Must say, among all the contestants, it was Rashami Desai who literally nailed it with regards to the press conference. Having said that, the reporters decision to make Desai the winner, makes us wonder if there is more to the tale. We mean, is Rashami already in top three with this? Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the gossip from BB 13!