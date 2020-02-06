Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Angry Paras Chhabra Ruins Immunity Task For Shehnaaz Gill And Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Colors)

In the last episode, we saw that Bigg Boss has nominated all the remaining contestants for the next nomination process. We have Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill at the risk of elimination. The three elite club members, Rashami, Asim and Sidharth, are barred from using their Immunity. In the promo, we are shown that four contestants will have to fight it out to gain entry into the finale week directly. They will be assigned a new task where they'd have to stay inside of an igloo as long as possible. We know how such tasks go on Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 13 Day 127 Highloghts: All Housemates Nominated.

Rashami, Sidharth and Asim are not playing this task. Rashami has been made the sanchalak of this one. Shehnaaz, Mahira, Paras and Arti get inside their igloos. Shehnaaz hatches a plan to get Paras and Mahira out of the race. She asks Rashami to disqualify them for putting their hands out of the containment unit. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets A Shoutout From John Cena Boosting His Popularity (See Pic).

Rashami does so. Paras and Mahira argue against this but Bigg Boss interferes saying that final decision rests with the sanchalak. Paras and Mahira are removed from the task.

Mahira asks Shehnaaz to be loyal to their friendship. Shehnaaz says that there was no friendship to be loyal to.

Paras gets angry and starts throwing all sorts of things inside Shehnaaz's igloo to make her uncomfortable. Paras gets even angrier and destroys Arti and Shehnaaz's igloos, forcing them to come out. Once again, it seems like a task will be cancelled because it was not completed properly.