Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla Talk About Balika Vadhu Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee? Watch Video

Did Sidharth hint at Pratyusha Banerjee's suicide on Bigg Boss 13? (picture credit - Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have formed a special bond on Bigg Boss 13. Their friendship has seen quite a few ups and downs since the past four months that they have been inside the Bigg Boss house. There are times when they are very happy together, and there have been also some major arguments between them. A couple of weeks back we saw Shehnaaz hurting herself during a fight with Sidharth. The Punjabi actress got so riled up that she was slapping herself. Even host Salman Khan was not very happy with Shehnaaz's behaviour and reprimanded her. Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were having a conversation with each other in the garden area of the house when he brought this topic up.

Sidharth asked Shehnaaz to not hurt herself again and told her to be positive in life. He also added that there is a solution to every problem. As the conversation continued, Sidharth also said that he has lost a friend who couldn't deal with their problems. Fans are now guessing that he was referring to his Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha Banerjee, who committed suicide in 2016. Bigg Boss 13: After Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma To Get Eliminated In A Mid-Week Eviction?

Check out the video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz talking in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house right here:

For those of you who don't know, Sidharth and Pratyusha worked together for three years on Balika Vadhu. While Sidharth played the character of Shiv, Pratyusha was seen as Anandi. In April 2016, Pratyusha was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai. After the investigation, police found that she ended her life. Needless to say, Sidharth was shocked as were so many others back then. "I can’t believe someone like Pratyusha could take such a step. I spoke to her two-three months back and she was fine at that time. I am at the hospital...trying to get details," he told a media outlet soon after the sad news came out. We love how Sidharth is like a caring friend to Shehnaaz. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY.