Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on Her Renewed Friendship With Sidharth Shukla 'He Knows a Lot of Things About My Personal Life'

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, when they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and were elected as BBFs (Bed Best Friends), hope for all SidRa fans increased and everyone hoped that the pair will pair up and play the game together. However, their hopes and dreams soon came crashing down when they ended up fighting in the third episode itself. And that continued well into the season. Sidharth and Rashami continued to lock horns throughout the season and in fact, they have had many heated arguments out of which one of them came close to both of them getting pretty physical with each other. Bigg Boss 13: From Arhaan Khan's Pardafaash to Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' Comment, 5 Controversies that Rashami Desai Tackled on the Reality Show.

However, towards the end of the season, we saw Rashami and Sidharth's relationship see a drastic change, so much so that fans of the pair started shipping them on and off-screen as well.

Revealing about the changed equation between herself and Sidharth, Rashami told Timesofindia, "With Sidharth, the equation has become better. There was a time when we only used to fight, but now we have become very comfortable with each other. Now, we fight, take care and even have good moments with each other. When he was unwell I looked after him and when I got emotional, he was there to support me. It was a very fabulous thing as he knows a lot of things about my personal life because we have worked with each other. We have not let our differences affect things, but have always maintained that balance. We have some personal nok-jhok and that's fine. I think we have a very interesting relationship and it will be like that." Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

However, often termed as someone who has had to lean on someone for support, Rashami was seen bonding with Asim Riaz towards the end of the show. Contrary to assumptions that she was only using Asim for support in the game, Rashami revealed that she genuinely stood by Asim and wanted him to win the show. "I really wanted Asim Riaz to win the show. He is already a winner in my eyes. I am not questioning Sidharth's victory but I wanted Asim to win the show from the bottom of my heart. I wish him a bright future. His entire family is here and it's so good to see them together. But yes, Asim is now a part of my family," Rashami concluded.