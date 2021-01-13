Jasmin Bhasin's recent eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house came as a shock for many, including her fans and lover Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni. Ilham has has been rooting for both her brother and Jasmin. However, she feels that now that Jasmin is out, Aly's purpose of supporting her does not exist anymore, and he will emerge as a better player now. "I feel he will give his 100 percent now as his purpose of supporting Jasmin no more exists. He will play for himself and as Jasmin asked him to reach till the finale and win, he would do that. He would want her to be happy now and will play even better than before," Ilham reveals. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Aly Goni's Sister Ilham Goni Opens Up On Brother's Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin and Bond With Rahul Vaidya.

Sharing her thoughts on Jasmin's eviction, Ilham revealed, "Jasmin's eviction was shocking for everyone. We always saw her in top two and everyone, including me, cried watching the episode." Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms She Is In Love With Aly Goni, Reveals Her Marriage Plans.

Watch the Video Below:

It can be recalled that when Jasmin's name was announced for eviction, Aly couldn't control his emotions. He was devastated and also had an asthama attack and kept on requesting host Salman Khan to let him go as well because he came in the show for her.

Speaking about that, Ilham said, "Aly is very emotional. He agreed to go for this season for Jasmin and now she has been evicted. When he gets upset or hears a bad news, he gets bad anxiety attacks, and breathing issues. That’s what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode."

