Jasmin Bhasin's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 was surprising as well as shocking. She was locked inside the house for 100 days and due to fewer votes was shown the exit door by host Salman Khan. Not just the housemates but the fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actress were also shattered when they heard that she's evicted. We even saw how her rumoured beau Aly Goni had a meltdown when Jasmin was about to leave the BB house. It was Salman who calmed Aly down and brought him back to senses. Now, after her eviction, Bhasin in an interview with TOI spoke about in length about her love for Aly and their marriage plans. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Fans Get Furious After Learning About Her Possible Eviction From the BB House, Trend #BringJasminBhasinBack on Twitter.

Yes, you read that right! The TV actress has finally confessed that she and Aly are more than just friends. Talking about her feelings for him, she could not stop and said, "I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.” Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show - Reports.

"I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn’t want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now," she added.

Reportedly, the first thing Jasmin did after getting evicted from the show was that she visited her friends, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. "After leaving the Bigg Boss house, I was thinking about a lot of things, including my fans’ reaction towards my game. I didn’t know what people outside were thinking about me. So I was a little low and decided to go to Bharti and Haarsh’s house first. They are my support system," she said. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Cries While Announcing this Week's Eviction, Was It Jasmin Bhasin or Abhinav Shukla's Elimination that Left Him In Tears? (Watch Video).

Jasmin on her official Instagram page also posted a long message for her fans and the once who supported her throughout the show. In the same, she also mentioned how she will now be supporting Aly and will try her best to make him lift the winner's trophy. Stay tuned!

