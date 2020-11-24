Tonight's (Nov 24) episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to see a major fight between captain Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni. As per the latest promo shared by the makers, we see Bigg Boss giving the power to Kavita to punish those who have been breaking rules of the house which will lead to discipline. Amid this, we are also shown a clip where Aly and Abhinav Shukla could be seen stealing cold drinks from the little fridge kept in the garden area. Ahead, Nikki Tamboli tells Kavita that Aly is the main culprit and has been creating a lot of chaos in the house. To which Kaushik agrees. Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu Hits Back at Father Kumar Sanu, Says 'He Left Us When I Was Not Even Born, How Could He Question My Upbringing?'

Further, in the video, we get to see Kavita taking away Aly's personal essentials and putting them inside a huge box. This action by the captain irks Aly and he starts losing his cool. He also gets violent with Kavita after she tells him that she is his baap. Well, seeing Aly's nasty avatar, Kavita demands justice from BB and urges that Aly should be kicked out of the house as she feels unsafe around him. We also see Kavita getting teary-eyed. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Tweets 'Know Your Truth, Nothing Else Matters' After Eviction From Salman Khan's Show.

For the unaware, all the time such violent acts have occurred on Bigg Boss, the one behind the same has always been eliminated. We wonder, what would be the verdict of Bigg Boss after Kavita VS Aly. Who do you support in this fight? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

