It was a short journey for Kavita Kaushik on Bigg Boss 14. She entered as a wild card contestant at the beginning of week 4 and has been evicted after merely seven days. She was entertaining for the time she was on the reality show. Right before making an exit, she also stirred up a controversy by ditching her 'friend' Eijaz Khan. But since coming out, she has not said anything on social media, except for one very cryptic tweet. "Know your truth, nothing else matters." Bigg Boss 14 November 02 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik Evicted, Rahul Vaidya Apologises to Jasmin Bhasin – 5 Highlights From BB 14.

The words by Kavita seem to be a hint for the people outraging against her on the internet and in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, Kavita was criticised for saying that she cooked meals for Eijaz during the lockdown. After her exit, Pavitra got upset with Eijaz, and committed the same mistake as Kavita. She reminded everyone that she fed Eijaz in the house.

Kavita has also been retweeting tweets that paint her in a better picture. She has not said anything explicitly, but has been retweeting a few tweets that point out Eijaz's bad behaviour. Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh Loses Her Cool Over Captain Eijaz Khan, Calls Him ‘Dogla’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Kavita Kaushik's Tweet Here:

‘Know your truth, nothing else matters’ A big Thank you to humaare #truefans 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFrEnzlN6h — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 2, 2020

Kavita was certainly a strong contestant. We hope to see her return to the show. In the meantime, everyone is waiting for Aly Goni to enter the house. Rumour has it that he won't just be a guest but a wild card contestant on the reality show. Maybe like some of the previous seasons, the makers will bring back an evicted contestant, Kavita, back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).