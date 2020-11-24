Jaan Kumar Sanu's story finally might be the one which makes everyone who hates nepo-kids, think again. He is the son of the popular veteran singer Kumar Sanu, but has had barely a connection with him since birth. Jaan is the latest contestant to be evicted from the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. After his exit, he learnt that his MIA father has made an unsavoury remark about his upbringing. During his stint the house, Jaan garnered controversy because of his remark on the Marathi language. His father said in a video on social media, "I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him." Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu EVICTED From Salman Khan's Show, Nikki Tamboli Cries.

Jaan has hit back at Kumar Sanu for questioning his upbringing. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Tell me something, my father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do. As far as I've seen the videos, nobody asked him for a comment and he came up with an assaulting derogatory video that raised questions on my parvarish. I have solely grown up with my mother."

He continued, "If Salman sir has himself praised my upbringing, then there's no question of talking about it. Inside the Bigg Boss house, there was no one who will raise a finger at my upbringing." Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Opens Up on Being Called a Product of Nepotism by Rahul Vaidya, Says ‘My Dad Has Not Really Supported My Career’ [LatestLY Exclusive].

Jaan also said that he was confused about what his father wanted as right after questioning his upbringing in a video, he posted another video praising his son. Jaan remarked, "If you have such twisted and changing opinions, then there would be no weight in your words. I want to have a word with him and ask him why he said what he did because it definitely hurt me. At the end of the day, he's my father; I love him and respect him but I'll have a better perspective when I speak to him."

