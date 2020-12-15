Bigg Boss 14 got a little more interesting with Rakhi Sawant's entry. She has added an extra dose of entertainment with her crazy acts and people are loving her in the BB house. More than anything, Rakhi's marriage has become the centre of discussion in the house. Fellow housemates have been asking her about her marriage and Rakhi has been avoiding the conversation by changing the topic. But she has finally had it and opened up about why her husband Ritesh is not revealing his identity to the world. Rakhi Sawant Says She Has Threatened Her Husband To Come In Front of Everyone Now, Says 'It's High Time'.

During a conversation with Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi asked them to pray that her husband reveals his identity while she is doing the show.

She revealed that she is tired of explaining everyone that she is actually married and has begged Ritesh to reveal himself in front of the world. She said that nobody believes about her marriage and Rakhi has asked her husband to respect her word and come out. She added that people still think that she has talked about her marriage to gain publicity and it is all fake but that is not the case.

Rakhi also took Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's case who were seated with her during this conversation. She mocked them and said that people out here are in a relationship but say that they are just friends and everyone believes them. But no one believes in her marriage. Hearing this, Aly Goni burst out in laughter as well. Rakhi Sawant Accuses Media Of Trying To Put Her In Depression, Reveals Her Wedding Was Fake and Says 'Mai Tumlog Ko Aur Chu**** Banaungi'.

She added, “Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Are nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity.)” Rakhi further added that its not easy for her husband to come out and reveal his identity. He has promised to Rakhi that he will reveal himself and come out publicly before they have kids. She told, he says, “It is not easy for me. Give me some time. Main sabke saamne aaunga (It is not easy for me. Give me some time. I will reveal my identity.)”

Well, we all are definitely excited to see Rakhi's husband but while that might take a while, we will sit back and enjoy her stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actress has selected her target and has been at loggerheads with Arshi Khan since day one. In the guise of saving Vikas Gupta from Arshi, Rakhi has been giving a hard time to Khan. She even went on to call her a 'Shilpa Shinde copy' during one of their arguments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).