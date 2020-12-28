Actress Pavitra Punia is one contestant we miss seeing in the Bigg Boss 14 house the most. Even though she was eliminated, we did feel Pavitra had winner material in her. However, the lady seemed to move on and re-entered her show Balveer returns, that she had quit for Bigg Boss. However, her work stint has been cut short as the actress had to travel to Delhi to attend to her ailing father. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Feels Jasmin Bhasin Does Not Deserve to Be in the Top Four, Wants Eijaz Khan to Win the Show!.

Pavitra's father suffered a fall and is in critical condition. As soon as the actress heard, she rushed to be by her Dad. In fact, she even took to Instagram to pray and urge her well wishers to pray for her father's quick recovery. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Discusses Pavitra Punia With Kashmera Shah, Says 'Woh Mujhe Bohot Pasand Hai'.

Pavitra’s publicist confirmed, “Yes, Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her father’s early recovery.” We too pray for Pavitra's father's quick recovery!

