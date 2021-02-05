Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were BFFs during the initial days on Bigg Boss 14. But later on, during a task, the two had staunch opinions about each other and that's how these besties turned into enemies. Even after this, the two maintained a cordial relationship on the show. Now, Jasmin, who has been evicted from BB 14, took to Twitter and tagged Rubina 'manipulative'. Earlier to this, in one of her interviews, Bhasin had expressed she doesn’t hate Rubina, but they cannot be friends. Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Blasts Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik, Destroys House Property (Watch Video).

This time, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Twitter and simply described the world manipulation. But it was a fan's comment to her tweet that confirmed that she was indeed talking about Rubina. That's not it, as when the fan stated that manipulation could be Dilaik's survival strategy and game plan for the show. Jasmin replied with, "Exactly." Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Will Not Be Able To Participate in Ticket to Finale Task Because of Rakhi Sawant?

Jasmin Bhasin's Tweet:

Meaning of manipulation:-to manage or influence skillfully, especially in an unfair manner: to manipulate people's feelings. to handle, manage, or use, especially with skill, in some process of treatment or performance to suit one's purpose or advantage. — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) February 4, 2021

Her Reply:

Exactly !! — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) February 4, 2021

Well, if you follow Bigg Boss, you'll know that this is not the first time, Rubina has been tagged as manipulative. As Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan have always called her with that title. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen re-entering the show as Aly Goni's connection soon. Excited? As we are for sure. Stay tuned!

