Bigg Boss 14 is in the making with Salman Khan shooting for the first promo from his Panvel farmhouse, contestants like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jay Soni, Shireen Mirza among other reportedly being roped in to get locked up in the house and the show being tentatively titled Lockdown Special. A few days ago, the superstar was spotted back in the city, all set to resume his shoot commitments, one out of which is Bigg Boss. And now, designer Ashley Rebello, who will be styling Salman for Bigg Boss 14, posted pictures of the actor in his creations while shooting for the promo of BB14. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Teases Another BB14 Poster, Official Announcement to Follow Soon? (View Post).

Salman looked his chic best in a distressed black coloured denim jacket and a navy blue T-shirt. Rebello also captioned the photo, "The clothes make a man, mark twain said so, #denim and #canvas #destressed with a #navy blue T , sets the mood of #bigboss14updates coming soon @beingsalmankhan styled by @ashley_rebello and Alvira." Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss 14? 7 Ultra-Glam Pictures of TV's Hot Naagin Who Is Rumoured to Be A Part of the Reality Show!.

Check Out The Photo Below:

Just like Bigg Boss 13, BB14 too will see an all celebrity line up. In fact, reports also state that the Bigg Boss team is only selecting participants who haven't travelled international for this year's season and the rumoured premiere date is said to be September 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).