Bigg Boss 14 has picked up a whirlwind speed and the housemates are all now figuring out whom to support and whom to stand up against. The day begins when Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu lock horns. Kavita responds to Jaan’s allegations that she is not being herself and being fake. Kavita, on her part, accuses Jaan of having no presence in the Bigg Boss House. Kavita also accuses other housemates of forming groups and attacking her. Aly Goni jumps in and says that there are no groups in the house. Instead, he accuses Kavita of trying to make a group with Nikki Tamboli and says that he has caught them gossiping about him. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Kavita Kaushik Yells and Cries; Captain Aly Goni Gets the Power to Nominate (Watch Video).

Jaan backs Aly and says that he has heard Nikki and Kavita talk about Aly in a negative light. He also says that if Eijaz Khan was not a factor, Kavita would have nothing to talk about and gain footage in the Bigg Boss House. While Kavita stands her ground against all the accusations, she later breaks down and in front of Jasmin Bhasin and says she should not have entered the Bigg Boss House! Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Salman Khan's Comment On Rashami Desai And Her Getting Evicted Last Season Due To Fewer Votes, Says 'Mujhe Gussa Mat Dilao'.

That fearful time of the week is here and this time it comes with a twist. As a captain, Aly is given a chance to choose six people that he wishes to nominate, out of which one will be evicted from the Bigg Boss House.

Inside the Confession Room, Aly’s first two names seem obvious. He names Kavita first, because he believes that she picks up unnecessary arguments. His second name is Nikki, as he believes that she is talking behind his back with Kavita. But the third name he takes is rather shocking! He names Rubina Dilaik as someone whom he would like to nominate for eviction! Rubina herself is shocked, considering she and Abhinav Shukla consider Aly a close friend. Who are the other nominated contestants? Are there groups being formed in the Bigg Boss House?

