Rahul Vaidya is among the 14 contestants who will enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 this year. The singer is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many melodies inside the house. Considering the new season will take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the premiere night this time was hosted sans any live audience. Salman continued with his hosting duties as he introduced different contestants who will get locked inside the controversial house this season. Rahul will be joined by other celebrity names like Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma and others. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Strength (View Tweet).

For the ones who don't know much about Rahul Vaidya, he was a participant in Indian Idol season 1. He was the second runner up in the show that eventually had Abhijeet Sawant as its winner. Born on September 23, Rahul was born in Mumbai and finished his graduation in Mithibai College. His first music album was composed by Sajid-Wajid and it came in eight months after his Indian Idol stint.

Rahul won the title of Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, a reality singing show on Star Plus. He also participated in singing show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla on STAR Plus and he was part of Shankar's Rockstars. They eventually won the show by beating Shaan's Strikers in the Finale.

Coming to his personal life, the singer was earlier rumoured to be in relationship with Alka Yagnik’s daughter, Syesha Kapoor in 2017. However, he had denied all the stories by saying they are just good friends. Currently, he's linked to TV actress Disha Parmar, though he has denied it vehemently.

We wonder if the singer will emerge as eye candy of this new season or will we get to see a different version of his. Stay tuned.

