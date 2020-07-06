Bigg Boss without Salman Khan will not have the same charm, mazaa and even success ratio that it has enjoyed for over the past few seasons. Be it Salman and his kadi ninda of the housemates or even breaking norms and entering the house to console a broken contestant (Rashami Desai in BB13) and also wash dishes and clean the toilets (also in BB13), Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are never missed. Salman Khan To Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Announcement Promo From Panvel Farmhouse, Show Postponed Because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Deets Inside).

And that is exactly why, every year, news of Salman Khan hiking his hosting fee for Bigg Boss comes in, and the figures only keep inching close to staggering amounts. And this time around, for Bigg Boss 14, Salman is said to be charging around Rs 16 Lakhs per week. The amount that the superstar was said to be charging for Bigg Boss 13 was somewhere between Rs 12-14 Lakhs per week. Bigg Boss 14 Gets Delayed! Here When Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Will Begin.

Check Out This Post Below:

Bigg Boss 14, originally said to be arriving on television screens in October, is said to be pushed back to November and names like Muskaan Kataria, Shubhangi Atre, Akanksha Puri, Mansi Srivastava, Jasmin Bhasin among other names have reportedly been approached to participate for the show.

