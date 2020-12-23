Bigg Boss 14 is indeed getting adventurous, but at the same time is also getting unexpected. As just when we thought, that the reality show will come to end, the makers are filling the house with challengers and wild cards. The latest entrant on the controversial show is actress-turned-politician, Sonali Phogat. For the one's who aren't aware she recently had made headlines for hitting a government official with slippers. Now, before entering Bigg Boss, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about her struggles after her husband's demise. Bigg Boss 14 December 22 Episode: Aly Goni Ditches Abhinav Shukla in the Captaincy Task; BJP Politician Sonali Phogat Enters the Show – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Talking about it, Sonali told the portal how it was because of her husband she started working as her in-laws are quite conservative. She said, “My in-laws allowed me to study further but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well.” Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat, BJP Politician and Actress, to Enter as Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Ahead, she mentioned how post her husband's death she saw the real faces of people. “But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger," she added. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Arshi Khan Sobs After Locking Horns With Vikas Gupta, Blames Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya for Making Her the Villain (Watch Video).

The portal also quizzed her about her survival game to stay in Bigg Boss 14 for a long time. To which she replied, “I will play a very clean game and I will stay within the limits of decency. This is my strategy. I am not planning too much because I can react to the behaviour of other contestants only once I am inside the Bigg Boss house.” Stay tuned!

