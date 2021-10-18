The previous episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw rivalries and competition among the contestants becoming more fierce. As Shamita Shetty's tenure as the house captain comes to an end, the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash have remained great friends since the beginning of this season. Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht On Why She Agreed for the Show, Host Salman Khan, Her Gameplay and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them. Tejasswi has become the 'sanchalak' who judges everyone's performance and ultimately decides who lands the captaincy role. Bigg Boss 15: Date, Time When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Reality Show's Premiere Night.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Pratik plays a controversial trick in this contest which Tejasswi misses but Jay spots. He wants Tejasswi to act on the foul play, but she maintains her stance of not seeing it happen. This leads to a huge fight between the two, casting doubts on the future of their friendship. 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).