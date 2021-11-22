Ek Deewaana Tha actress Donal Bisht, who was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, got a lot of support from fans after her eviction from the show. During the recent press conference, the media questioned Tejasswi Prakash for making a big hue and cry in the kitchen when Nishant and Pratik were having a normal conversation with her. The netizens too slammed the actress and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where a similar issue had taken place where Tejasswi spoke to Donal in an arrogant way and the latter got quite emotional after that. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Announces No Eviction Will Take Place This Week, Says Only Top 5 Contenders Will Be Left in Next 24 Hrs.

"Tejasswi who had claimed that Donal apparently cried for no reason, got her 'karma'," wrote a Twitter user. Another 'Bigg Boss' fan tweeted tagging Tejasswi Prakash and said: "Sorry not sorry for your fake tear. No one's gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more." Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Announces the Biggest Twist Ever As Top 5 Contestants To Be Selected in 48 Hours (Watch Video).

Netizens Slam Tejasswi Prakash

Vamp of the Show?

#Tejaswwi is becoming vamp of this season day by day....most negative vibes#BiggBoss15 — Jyoti Singh (@JyotiSi03692193) November 21, 2021

Crocodile Tears

@itsmetejasswi don't cry about what YOU did to a person ( @DonalBisht ) a few weeks back. All those crocodiles tears don't mean anything to us. Karma is a B*tch #Tejaswwi #donalbisht #DonalBest — #teamBB (@ArshiPureLove) November 22, 2021

Not Falling For It

Sorry not sorry for your fake tears @itsmetejasswi ! No one's gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more! #TejaswwiPrakash #DonalBisht — Bigg Boss Bug (@club_ArshiKhan) November 22, 2021

The context of all the tweets remained the same wherein everyone claimed that Tejasswi got the same as she did with Donal.

