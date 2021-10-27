Since the entry of Rajiv Adatia in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 the relationship of Ieshaan and Miesha is turning bitter and in fact it is also creating friction between Rajiv and Ieshaan. Now questions are raised in the minds of all the contestants and they also get involved in the fight. Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Pens A Sarcastic Caption As She Talks About Her Entry In BB House (Watch Video).

Everyone in the house is keen to know the secret between Rajiv and Ieshaan. In the upcoming episode Rajiv will declare that his friendship with Rajiv is much deeper and he reveals this secret in front of Miesha. Though Ieshaan denies it saying he is 'straight'. Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Casually Flirts With Karan Kundrra On National TV, Is TejRan Happening For Real? (Watch Video).

Furthermore Afsana tries to pretend in the house that she is possessed by spirits and makes everyone laugh. Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

