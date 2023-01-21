Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to be a part of Love Sex Aur Dhoka sequel. Reports suggest that her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Picks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For Ticket to Finale (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

CONFIRMED!!! Ekta Kapoor announced #NimritKaurAhluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show. Many many Congratulations! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2023

