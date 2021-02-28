The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all the aspects of life, but we did not stop and shifted our interest to the virtual world. Like many other events, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was organised virtually, and now it is time for you to watch the crowning moment on television. The finale event was full of glitz and glamour, and it was hosted at Hyatt Regency Mumbai. Only top fifteen winners were able to continue their journey towards winning the crown, and Manasa Varanasi was declared Miss India 2020 winner. Manya Singh was crowned Miss India 2020 runner-up, and Manika Sheokand was crowned Miss Grand India 2020. In this article, we bring you VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 telecast date, timing and channel to watch the event from home.

The grand finale of the beauty pageant witnessed many stars that added charm to the spectacular event. The celebrities included, Neha Dhupia, couture designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, Chitrangda Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana.

Miss India Crowning Moment:

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Telecast Date, Timing and Channel

The VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 exclusive telecast is set for February 28, at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm. The show will be telecasted on Colours HD and JioTV. The episode will also be available on Voot App. Although the winner of Femina Miss India 2020 was already declared and revealed, watching the glamorous show will give the audience a closer look at how the event was held despite the pandemic.

Check Tweet:

Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh are the finalists of Miss India 2020. In the event, you will see their performance, and the answers that made them the respected winners. While Manasa Varanasi was crowned 2020 Femina Miss India, it was Manya Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, whose inspiring journey to the runner-up crown that made the headlines and grabbed all eyeballs. Again, Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was no less, and she was declared Miss Grand India 2020.

