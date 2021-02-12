The VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 beauty pageant finale was finally held on February 10, 2021. Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, was named VLCC Femina Miss India 2020. Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, while Manya Singh was crowned runner-up. The 57th edition of the beauty pageant was a huge success, but it is Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya who has touched hearts with her inspiring life journey to the contest. A daughter of a rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh, the victory was the result of sleepless nights and years of hard work. Her life story proved that nothing is impossible only when you don’t give up.

Remember the advertisement which showed a young woman dressed in a crisp white shirt reaches her new office on her first day in an auto-rickshaw? When asked about her choice of transport, she proudly says that the auto driver is her father. The story, though reel, was relatable to many and it was inspiring! Something similar was Manya’s story, and she thought to use the platform, hoping to inspire others by talking about her journey to VLCC Femina Miss India.

Miss India 2020 Top 3 Winners

Manya, born in Kushinagar, revealed that she grew up in difficult circumstances, spending nights without food or sleep and walking miles to save a few rupees. The Femina Miss India runner up went on recalling how her parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery they had to pay Manya’s exam fee. She further said that she studied during the day, washed dishes in the evening and worked at a call centre at night to get by.

Here's Manya's Story!

Manya Singh!

Her life story inspires many who dreams. It is possible to achieve your goals only when you work hard and are determined towards it. Manya’s journey to Femina Miss India is truly an inspiration, giving hopes to everyone that things are possible.

