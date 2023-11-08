Catfights are at its peak in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss 17. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt will once again be seen engaging in a war of words. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows the two ladies of the Dil house getting into the ugly spat once again after the nomination task episode. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional as She Remembers Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'He Was Sensitive to Criticism'.

The clip begins with Aishwarya pointing a finger at Ankita and saying: "Last time I am saying you". Ankita replied with a Shut up, to which Aishwarya responded with the same. Ankita is then heard saying that this is your class and tags Aishwarya a 'psycho'. Neil interferes to cool down his wife, but Aishwarya doesn't listen and she replies: 'Bas. Tu paagal.' Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma Loses Her Cool at Vicky Jain; Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt Get Into High-Pitched Fight (Watch Video).

Check Out Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt's War of Words Puts Housemates Neil Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a Bind:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vicky too asks Ankita to calm down. He says: 'Bas ho gaya na. Shaant ho jaao na.' Aishwarya then says 'chal chal' to Ankita, who in return replies: 'This is you. You are mad. G***i. Bhaav bhi nahi deti main tujhe.' Aishwarya later is seen telling Neil: 'You cannot stop me.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).