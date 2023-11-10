It’s going to be a lot of fireworks in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 as Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra once again will be getting into a war of words. In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Ankita is seen telling Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel: 'Mannara ke baaton main mat aana'. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s Heated Exchange Leaves Housemates Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain in Dilemma (Watch Promo Video).

She talks about every girl. Today, she will talk good and then the next day she will backbite her. Woh kisi ke trust ke layak nahi hai.” Mannara hits back as she stands up and then says: “First say who you are.” “You called KhanZaadi characterless, said Ankita, adding: 'Tumhare against koi chala jaye toh tumhari jal jaati hai'. This is not the first time Mannara and Ankita have got into an argument. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's war of words continues on Bigg Boss 17:

Previously, after Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain nominated Mannara, the latter went into aggressive mode with the with the couple. She even went on to call Ankita a “cunning and dominating” woman.

