Bigg Boss 17 continues to build momentum with each new episode. The latest developments reintroduce two classic concepts: the old-style nomination process and the introduction of a house captain. According to Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan is set to join Salman Khan's show as a contestant. In a recent interview, Ayesha accused Munawar Faruquiof being in a relationship with her while already committed to another woman, Nazila Sitaishi. Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Ayesha Khan To Enter BB17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

Ayesha Khan Talks About Her Relationship:

#AyeshaKhan levels serious allegations against #MunawarFaruqui Is this the REASON?? THAT Nazila is not sopporting or posting anything for #MunawarFaruqui INTERVIEW LINK👇https://t.co/tBvfy454Uc pic.twitter.com/8Wd8MA6uFY — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)