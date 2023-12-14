In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, housemates will channel their inner rappers as they will be seen performing a rap battle in the upcoming task for the show. Contestants will be divided into two teams for the exciting Glance Smart Lock Screen Task. The task will require them to write a poem and a rap talking about the features of the lock screen platform, and they will perform for the co-contestants as well as audience and the winning team will receive an exciting hamper. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

While the task seems intriguing in itself, it seems that the teams will be strategically arranged to instigate arguments. Team A will consist of Munawar, Mannara, Isha, and Ankita, while Team B will include Samarth, Abhishek, Khanzaadi, and Arun. Mannara and Ankita have been consistently clashing with each other without any semblance of respect for one another. Abhishek and Samarth, on the other, also engaged in several heated arguments recently, particularly centered around Isha and how Abhishek treats her and talks about her. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Captain Of The Season After Defeating Housemates In Task.

Check Out Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Channel Their Inner Rappers in a Smart Lock Task

In fact, both teams possess their own advantages as well. Munawar is a talented shayar, and Khanzaad is a skilled rapper. In fact, we expect the presence of the intricate love triangle between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth to disrupt the task at hand once again.

