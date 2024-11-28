Hema Sharma, aka Viral Bhabhi, became the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 18. The social media creator and YouTuber also made waves in the past few months for other reasons. She faced several allegations from her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, who is based in Uganda. Gaurav accused her of using him for his strong financial background. Amidst the ongoing custody of their son, Gaurav Saxena has shared some important details regarding their divorce. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Exclusive: Hema Sharma Aka Viral Bhabhi Claims Ex-Husband Gaurav Saxena Brainwashed by Dalljiet Kaur’s Second Husband Nikhil Patel for Divorce.

Gaurav Saxena on Being Away From His Son

In a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal, Gaurav Saxena said that he is seeking emotional support from his loved ones during this difficult period. Admitting that Hema Sharma's actions have deeply affected him but he hopes to make it out of the situation. He said, "Justice takes time, but I believe the truth will prevail." Speaking about being kept away from his son, Gaurav said, "It breaks my heart that the mother of my child has denied me access to him, causing pain to my family. A child needs both parents, and I have always been ready to support them."

Gaurav Saxena and Hema Sharma’s Son Aekansh

He adds that he deeply misses his child and has been longing for some hugs from his little one. However, the recent unfortunate incidents have deprived him of access to these things. However he believes that justice will be soon served and the truth will be out in the open.

Gaurav Saxena on His Divorce With Hema Sharma

Regarding the status of his divorce with Hema Sharma, Gaurav Saxena said that the proceedings are underway. He added, "I can't stay in a relationship with someone who has shown so much cruelty, especially towards a father." He also confirmed that things between the two could not be mended after observing Hema Sharma's continued behaviour. ‘Pure Harassment’: Aditi Mistry Faces Backlash From ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fans For Ripping Avinash Mishra’s Shirt and Forcing Him Into the Pool.

