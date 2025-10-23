Bigg Boss 19 housemate Nehal Chudasama threatened to make Tanya Mittal’s stay difficult in the show as she blames her for ruining her friendship with Farrhana Bhatt. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Are Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama Truly in Love or Just Playing a Game? (Watch Video).
In a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Nehal went up to Kunickaa Sadanand in front of Farrhana Bhatt and asked: “Kunickaa ji, did I not say that I will be friends with others until I see this negative energy in others? I will still be friends with her.
Farrhana replied: “No, no, no.I had asked you directly. You said, yes, I said it in this context. You have accepted it.”
Nehal said she has always stood by Farrhana and will continue to do so. “The whole house is a witness to this. I have always taken a stand for Farrhana.”
To which, Farrhana replied: “If someone says negative energy in front of you and you don't break that person's face and until he doesn't come on me, there is no problem for me.
That is a problem for me.”
Nehal said she has always defended Farrhana Bhatt in front of everyone.
“And listen, I will still defend Farrhana Bhatt because I have been true to my friendship. If you want to trust Tanya Mittal and Malti, then do it.”
Farrhana replied that her eyes were closed for a while, now they are open.
“I have seen everything. I have seen what was happening and what was not happening.”
Nehal then openly declared: "You have broken my friendship, Tanya Mittal. I will not let you live in this house peacefully. These are my words and mark Nehal Chudasama's words."
The promo was captioned: “Aakhir kiski wajah se tooti Farhana aur Nehal ki dosti? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”
