Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to "captain makers" Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui Discuss Jiya Shankar's Skin Tone, Netizens Allege Racism! (Watch Video).

Abhishek took Akanksha Puri's name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this. Falaq won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Plays Cupid, Sparks Romance between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri!

Falaq Naaz Is Captain of BB OTT 2:

Falaq Naaz is the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house Voting sirf bewakoof banane ke liye open karte hain#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani was seen talking about her struggling days and how she ran from her home to Kolkata. She only left a letter behind. Manisha revealed that she used to work as a waitress and background dancer initially.

