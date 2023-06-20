Television actor Avinash Sachdev will be seen playing cupid between contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri in the upcoming episode of reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Avinash is seen telling Akansha that she should tell Jad what she really thinks about him. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nomination: Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve Up for Eviction in First Week.

To which Akansha says what she truly feels: "I have evolved through the years with so many experiences. Whether its work or my relationships I always want to give it my 100 per cent." "I don't like to rush things and he (Jad Hadid) doesn't understand that."

To this Avinash tries to explain her to take her time but to make Jad understand how she feels. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).