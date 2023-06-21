A video from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 has gone viral online wherein a few housemate discuss about Jiya Shankar's skin tone. In the clip, we get to see Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui and Manisha Rani sitting in the garden area and enjoying a 'racist' sesh. In the video, Aalia is heard saying the word, "Gora." To which, Bebika adds her thoughts mentioning Jiya, to which Malhan says, "mein kisi ko judge nahi kar raha hu, par meine dekha hain, wo makeup utara toh bohot different hai."Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Plays Cupid, Sparks Romance between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri!

'Disappointed'

I was clear about supporting #FukraInsaan after today's episode but after seeing this sorry I will rethink this but I an sure it's either fukra or #JiyaShankar Let's see who does good 👍 bit so far both disappointed me 🫡#BiggBossOtt2pic.twitter.com/Z6KPDmjk3S — krish ☆ (@Krish_says_) June 18, 2023

'Why Would You Bother'

Falling about skin tone is 2r9kd why would you bother if her skin tone is black or she uses a fair makeup — krish ☆ (@Krish_says_) June 19, 2023

Whether she is dark or fair , she gave her best in whatever she did, did skin tone even matters ??? #JiyaShankar #BiggBossOtt2 #JioCinema https://t.co/whyu6KQq0R — FOR JIYA SHANKAR ❤️ (@infintesoulxxx) June 19, 2023

