Many social media stars and YouTubers have entered the famous Indian reality show Bigg Boss. This is mainly because the show is now also streaming on OTT. Previously the show was only available on TV. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Defeats Pooja Bhatt in Ticket to Finale Task, Becomes First Finalist to Secure Last Captaincy.

The very contentious reality show Bigg Boss OTT in India generates much excitement. The show also runs a 24-hour live stream, significantly contributing to its popularity. The show is now in its last stage as the finale week is here. Following that, a task in the latest episode was meant to decide the first person to enter the BB OTT Season 2 finale. Read below to know who is the famous social media star who has won the task and become the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to enter the finale and secure the season's last captaincy.

Who Is Abhishek Malhan?

Abhishek Malhan is a well-known YouTuber known as Fukra Insaan and the brother of Triggered Insaan, another popular YouTuber. Abhishek was born in Pitampura, Delhi. He established himself as a social media influencer and amassed a massive follower base of more than 4.3 million on Instagram and 7.29 million subscribers on YouTube. Abhishek's content revolved around roast and funny videos. He gained popularity as a rapper, singer, and YouTuber. He is also the former CEO of the Mr Bond Company. Fukra Insaan's first YouTube video focused on the difference between "Rupees 20 water vs Rupees 600 water," which went viral. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt Lauds Abhishek Malhan's Behaviour and Conduct.

He solely produces unique videos using his equipment as a result. He made his musical debut with Big Life in 2021 and has since built several well-known music videos, including Tum Mere, Rahan, Din te Raat, Tum Mere 2, and many others. He also collaborated with well-known YouTubers Carry Minati and Ashish Chanchalani for his videos.

Abhishek Malhan entered the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 with a huge follower base. He is loved on the show for his honesty, wit and constant active participation. He has also garnered massive support from his fans, YouTube community and friends outside. This is why he has only been nominated once throughout the show. Even his fellow contestants have appreciated him and called him deserving of winning.

Abhishek Malhan has now become a household name. He recently became the first BB OTT Season 2 contestant to enter the finale and secured the last captaincy of this season by winning a task against Pooja Bhatt.

