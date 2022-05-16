Irish actress and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan recently made a huge revelation about the American period drama show, which is based on Julia Quinn's collection of novels. Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington and her alter ego Lady Whistledown, whose identity was revealed at the end of season 1, said that the upcoming season will follow her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as their friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown, reports 'Deadline'. The actress was speaking as a panellist at Netflix's FYSEE Space's opening night ATAS. ‘Viscount Bridgerton’ aka Jonathan Bailey Raises Temperature in a Luxury Fendi x Versace Outfit in New Instagram Pictures.

'Deadline' quoted Nicola as she said, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here." Bridgerton Season 2: Priyanka Chopra Praises Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley’s Netflix Show for Representing Indian Culture.

The duo's love story is the subject of the fourth book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first two seasons of the Netflix TV series followed the first two novels in their original order, focusing on Daphne Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton, respectively, and their quests for love.

Shondaland and Netflix already had taken liberty by revealing Lady Whistedown's identity at the end of Season 1; in the books that does not happen until the fourth book which centers on Penelope.

'Deadline' had earlier revealed that Season 3 also will feature Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left and is the lead of another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co. Casting of the new season is already underway.

The panel also included Bridgerton cast members Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, series creator executive producer and Season 1&2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Sophie Canale and composer Kris Bowers. It was moderated by actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown.

