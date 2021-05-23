Richard Ayoade, British actor, celebrates his 44th birthday today. He is best known for his portrayal as the socially awkward IT technician Maurice Moss in the British comedy series The IT Crowd (2006-2013). For his performances, he bagged the 2014 BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role in The IT Crowd. His weird and hilarious character as a computer nerd in the series had won him a lot of fans. All the episodes of the series The IT Crowd are available in Netflix. 22 vs Earth Director Kevin Nolting: Animated Films Lets Us Present Difficult Topics in a Fun Way.

Before he earned wider recognition and fame for his role in The IT Crowd, Richard also featured in the comedy shows The Mighty Boosh and Nathan Barley. He wrote and directed the comedy-drama flick Submarine (2010), which was an adaptation of the 2008 novel by Joe Dunthorne. Ayoade has also co-starred in flicks like The Watch (2012), The Double (2013). His last released work was in Soul, Disney-Pixar's animated film, where he voiced as Counselor Jerry. Soul Movie Review: The Visuals and the Music Score Jazz Up Jamie Foxx-Tina Fey’s Adorable Disney-Pixar Animated Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the occasion of Richard Ayoade's birthday, let's hear some of his funny and weird quotes and sayings as Maurice Moss from The IT Crowd:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Richard Ayoade as Maurice Moss from The IT Crowd. We wish this immensely likeable actor, writer, director and broadcaster Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

