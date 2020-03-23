Coronavirus Lockdown: With Shooting Halted, Channels To Put Their OTT Shows On TV (Details Inside)

Channels To Telecast OTT Content (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It can be safely said that the Coronavirus has managed to do what no riots or floods have, halt life in Mumbai, and we are not complaining. Also, relevant bodies of the film and television industry made a collective decision to halt the shoots of their projects from March 19 to March 30. However, to provide for their workers who work on daily wages, they have decided to provide ration for more than 10000 workers in order to help ease the strain that they will suffer due to lack of work. Federation of Western India Cine Employees To Distribute Ration At Filmistan Studios (Deets Inside).

And while some shows have episode banks to last them a while, other shows haven't been so lucky with only a couple of episodes remaining in their bank. However, coming to their rescue are web-series.

With shootings coming to a halt, the concerned authorities have decided to air their respective OTT series on the tube now. A report in India Forums reads that 'Zee TV will air its previous episodes on 23rd and 24th March and from 25th, the channel will run the web shows of ZEE5 with shows like Baarish, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai among others making it to the channel from March 25th onwards. Bigg Boss 13 To Be Telecast Once Again on Colors, To Take Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Time Slot (Deets Inside).

Likewise, while Colors will re-air Bigg Boss 13, Star Plus will run its Hotstar shows on the tube and so on. Well, looks like we'll have to officially wait to find out which of our favourite shows will make it to the channel.