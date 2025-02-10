Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama, who gained recognition through their appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X5, have found themselves in the midst of controversy after an alleged private video surfaced online. Reports suggest that the five-minute-long clip, showing intimate moments between the former couple, leaked on January 27 and quickly spread across social media platforms. While the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, it has sparked widespread discussions, with some claiming it is AI-generated, while others question how it was made public. Oviya Helen’s Private Video Leaked? Social Media Abuzz With Rumours About ‘Bigg Boss Tamil′ Fame Actress’ MMS Clip.

The controversy is further fuelled by Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama’s past relationship, which ended on a bitter note in 2023 after Deekila accused Aniket of infidelity following three years of dating. The timing of the leak has also raised eyebrows, as Deekila is reportedly preparing for her appearance on MTV Roadies. Many speculate whether the leak is intentional, while others emphasize the serious issue of privacy breaches in the digital age.

Deekila Sherpa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passang Deeki Sherpa (@deekila_sherpaa)

Aniket Lama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniket Pakhrin Lama (@aniket_pakhrin_lama)

As the video continues to circulate, debates over online ethics and consent have intensified. Neither Deekila Sherpa nor Aniket Lama has officially addressed the controversy, leaving many awaiting their response.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).